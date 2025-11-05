Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole Sells 954 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 954 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.33, for a total transaction of $269,342.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,584.61. The trade was a 6.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 15th, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $694,638.90.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 953 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $229,863.60.

On Monday, September 15th, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.2%

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $277.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $291.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $290.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.09.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 14,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Investment Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 4,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.3% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

