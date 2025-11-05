F5, Inc. $FFIV Stock Position Boosted by Genus Capital Management Inc.

Genus Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 91.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,760 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in F5 by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in F5 by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise bought a new position in F5 in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in F5 in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in F5 by 288.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lyra Amber Schramm sold 2,701 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total value of $855,055.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.98, for a total transaction of $328,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,357,586.54. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,352 shares of company stock valued at $7,742,128. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of F5 from $321.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on F5 from $355.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.56.

F5 Stock Performance

F5 stock opened at $241.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.83. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.04 and a fifty-two week high of $346.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The network technology company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $810.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.06 million. F5 had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. F5 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.500-15.500 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

F5 Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

