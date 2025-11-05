Wealthspring Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 254,370 EGH Acquisition Corp. $EGHAU

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EGH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EGHAU – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 254,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,000.

Separately, Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EGH Acquisition in the second quarter worth $102,000.

EGHAU stock opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. EGH Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30.

We are a blank check company newly incorporated on January 9, 2025 as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities (our “initial business combination”).

