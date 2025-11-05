SNS Financial Group LLC Invests $224,000 in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,815,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437,846 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 112.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,060,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451,401 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 113.9% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,255,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460,621 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,418,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,430,000 after acquiring an additional 517,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,203,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,121,000 after acquiring an additional 257,792 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXUS opened at $73.85 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $54.98 and a 1-year high of $75.75. The stock has a market cap of $107.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.91.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

