Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG is FWG Holdings LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

FWG Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,547 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 13.0% of FWG Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. FWG Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $27,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,272,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,954,597,000 after buying an additional 3,694,339 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 20,581.9% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 832,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,842,000 after acquiring an additional 828,835 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 919,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,990,000 after acquiring an additional 463,025 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.9% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 817,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,372,000 after acquiring an additional 347,412 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,869,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,436,000 after acquiring an additional 330,550 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $493.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $478.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $444.43. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $505.38. The firm has a market cap of $200.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

