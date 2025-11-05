Launch One Acquisition Corp. $LPAA Shares Bought by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Launch One Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LPAA – Free Report) by 552.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 724,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613,460 shares during the quarter. Launch One Acquisition comprises approximately 2.0% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Launch One Acquisition were worth $7,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Launch One Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,532,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Launch One Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,791,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Launch One Acquisition by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 675,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 164,864 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Launch One Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Launch One Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of LPAA stock opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. Launch One Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average is $10.43.

Launch One Acquisition Company Profile

Launch One Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Launch One Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

