Csenge Advisory Group Sells 14,905 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,905 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,209.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 228,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 211,168 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 14,279 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 12,535 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,820,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,717,000 after buying an additional 16,934 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB opened at $25.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.13. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $26.57.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

