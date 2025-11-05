Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06), Zacks reports.
Solid Biosciences Stock Performance
Solid Biosciences stock opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $351.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.75. Solid Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solid Biosciences
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 208.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth $57,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 18.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 98,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Solid Biosciences by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 18,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 168.1% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 36,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 22,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLDB
Solid Biosciences Company Profile
Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Solid Biosciences
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 Reasons Tesla Could Be a $500 Stock by the End of the Month
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Affirm’s New York Life Deal: A Game-Changing Stamp of Approval
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Potential Scenarios to Watch for in D-Wave’s Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.