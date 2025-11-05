Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Given New $40.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 115.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.74.

NCLH stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.53. 26,187,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,598,407. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.21. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $29.29.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 7.52%.The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.100 EPS. Research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth about $1,219,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 67.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,347,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,540,000 after acquiring an additional 543,399 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 41.6% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 795.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 171,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 152,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 19.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

