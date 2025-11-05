iA Financial (IAG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

iA Financial (TSE: IAG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/5/2025 – iA Financial had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$175.00 to C$178.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2025 – iA Financial had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$150.00 to C$173.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2025 – iA Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$146.00 to C$162.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2025 – iA Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$149.00 to C$163.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – iA Financial had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$158.00 to C$175.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stï¿½Phanie Butt Thibodeau sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.00, for a total transaction of C$447,000.00. Also, insider Pierre Miron sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.60, for a total transaction of C$3,011,960.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$737,930.20. This trade represents a 80.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

iA Financial Corp Inc is a life and health insurance company. It offers life and health insurance products, savings and retirement plans, mutual funds, securities, auto and home insurance, mortgages, and others. The company operates and manages its activities according to five main reportable operating segments Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.