ATI (NYSE:ATI) VP Timothy Harris Sells 10,543 Shares

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) VP Timothy Harris sold 10,543 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $1,012,866.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 129,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,483,047.59. This represents a 7.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ATI Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:ATI traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,171,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,575. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. ATI Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $103.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.83 and a 200-day moving average of $79.79.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. ATI had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. ATI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.21 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.840-0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on ATI from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ATI in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ATI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $98.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ATI from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ATI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.71.

Institutional Trading of ATI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in ATI by 117.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of ATI by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ATI by 2,010.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ATI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in ATI by 56.5% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

About ATI

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

