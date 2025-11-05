Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.12), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $103.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.00 million. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 111.48% and a return on equity of 7.24%.

Paramount Resources Price Performance

PRMRF stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $16.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,127. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $22.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.89.

Paramount Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 16th were issued a $0.0359 dividend. This represents a yield of 262.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 6.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRMRF. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

