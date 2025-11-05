Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Director John Inglis Buys 6,506 Shares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) Director John Inglis acquired 6,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.30 per share, with a total value of $99,541.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 89,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,414.30. This represents a 7.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

HBAN traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.29. 26,428,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,191,986. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.96. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.35.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 12.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.36%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HBAN. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Huntington Bancshares

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,300,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,954,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,244 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 60,939,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,020,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,429 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,201,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $975,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,066 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,450,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $658,541,000 after purchasing an additional 640,852 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,384,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,558,000 after purchasing an additional 397,141 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.