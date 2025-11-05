Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.19), Zacks reports. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 48.99% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%.

Anika Therapeutics Stock Performance

ANIK traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,032. Anika Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $18.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average is $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $141.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANIK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anika Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $181,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $140,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 21.5% in the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 13,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 93.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About Anika Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and arthrosurface joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.