Barrington Research Reiterates Outperform Rating for Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR)

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $41.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.19% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of DSGR traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $26.94. The stock had a trading volume of 95,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,376. Distribution Solutions Group has a twelve month low of $21.87 and a twelve month high of $41.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 299.33 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.01 and a 200 day moving average of $28.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $517.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.53 million. Distribution Solutions Group had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 10.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that Distribution Solutions Group will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Distribution Solutions Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $876,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 32.2% during the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 330,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 80,532 shares during the period. Catawba River Capital boosted its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 16.3% in the second quarter. Catawba River Capital now owns 218,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 30,685 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its stake in Distribution Solutions Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,900,000 after buying an additional 13,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets.

