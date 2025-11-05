Isabelle Mckenzie Sells 3,200 Shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Stock

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $141,536.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 43,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,437.65. The trade was a 6.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Isabelle Mckenzie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 12th, Isabelle Mckenzie sold 2,500 shares of BorgWarner stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $100,025.00.

BWA stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,853,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,906. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.58. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $45.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 16.17%. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. BorgWarner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

BWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 target price on BorgWarner in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.85.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,234,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 307.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,422,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582,105 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,889,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,935 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,009,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

