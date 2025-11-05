Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Lee Heeson Sells 3,074 Shares

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) EVP Lee Heeson sold 3,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $289,017.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,238.82. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Incyte Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded up $2.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,739,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,100. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.59. Incyte Corporation has a 12 month low of $53.56 and a 12 month high of $106.47.
Institutional Trading of Incyte
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Incyte during the third quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Incyte in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 96.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Incyte
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.
