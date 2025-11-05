Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Sells $179,767.00 in Stock

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $179,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 84,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,779.60. This represents a 2.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.56. 2,443,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,331,602. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.84 and a twelve month high of $97.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.02.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 19.90%.The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth about $222,000. 111 Capital grew its stake in Nasdaq by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. 111 Capital now owns 11,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at $664,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 25,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 64,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDAQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Nasdaq from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NDAQ

About Nasdaq

(Get Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.