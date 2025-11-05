Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.7514 and last traded at $37.99, with a volume of 33737 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.36.

Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.62 and its 200 day moving average is $35.83. The firm has a market cap of $602.93 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUDM. Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 29,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 39,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 41,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 88,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 46,682 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF

The Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (NUDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG International DM index. The fund tracks an index of companies from developed countries, excluding the US and Canada, that align with various environmental, social, and governance principles.

