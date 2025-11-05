Reviewing Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) & Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG)

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) and Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nano Nuclear Energy and Stabilis Solutions”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nano Nuclear Energy N/A N/A -$10.15 million ($0.93) -46.47 Stabilis Solutions $69.57 million 1.33 $4.60 million $0.04 124.50

Volatility & Risk

Stabilis Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Nano Nuclear Energy. Nano Nuclear Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stabilis Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Nano Nuclear Energy has a beta of 6.8, indicating that its stock price is 580% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stabilis Solutions has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.8% of Stabilis Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 32.8% of Nano Nuclear Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 72.2% of Stabilis Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nano Nuclear Energy and Stabilis Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nano Nuclear Energy 1 1 4 1 2.71 Stabilis Solutions 1 0 1 0 2.00

Nano Nuclear Energy presently has a consensus target price of $51.75, suggesting a potential upside of 19.74%. Stabilis Solutions has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.80%. Given Stabilis Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stabilis Solutions is more favorable than Nano Nuclear Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Nano Nuclear Energy and Stabilis Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nano Nuclear Energy N/A -26.49% -25.52% Stabilis Solutions 1.28% 1.35% 1.05%

Summary

Stabilis Solutions beats Nano Nuclear Energy on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nano Nuclear Energy

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc. is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, an energy transition company, provides clean energy production, storage, transportation, and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas (LNG) to various end markets in North America. The company offers LNG solutions to customers in aerospace, agriculture, energy, industrial, marine bunkering, mining, pipeline, remote power, and utility markets. It also provides engineering and field support services, as well as rents cryogenic equipment. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Stabilis Solutions, Inc. is a subsidiary of LNG Investment Company LLC.

