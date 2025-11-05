Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.64.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SDE. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins downgraded Spartan Delta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$6.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th.

Shares of SDE stock traded up C$0.10 on Wednesday, hitting C$6.40. 643,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Spartan Delta has a 12 month low of C$2.39 and a 12 month high of C$6.66. The stock has a market cap of C$1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.38.

Spartan Delta Corp is an oil and gas exploration and production company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Alberta. The company operates and focuses its activities on Peace River Arch and Central Alberta.

