FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.4999 and last traded at $56.3760, with a volume of 9890 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.4491.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Trading Down 0.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.82.

Institutional Trading of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,295,000 after acquiring an additional 91,429 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 344,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,182,000 after purchasing an additional 30,408 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 317,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,842,000 after purchasing an additional 25,256 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 226,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,177,000 after purchasing an additional 105,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 210,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 42,133 shares during the last quarter.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

