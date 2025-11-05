NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 362,781 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 398% from the previous session’s volume of 72,833 shares.The stock last traded at $33.84 and had previously closed at $33.66.

NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Stock Up 0.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of $832.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.59 and a 200 day moving average of $32.66.

Institutional Trading of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QAI. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC increased its position in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,630,000 after purchasing an additional 810,131 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 124.1% in the first quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 910,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,499,000 after buying an additional 504,118 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,909,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 40.8% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,196,000 after buying an additional 154,902 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 49.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 457,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,795,000 after buying an additional 152,013 shares during the period.

NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Company Profile

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

