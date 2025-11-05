Inv Vk Ca Valu (NYSE:VCV) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Inv Vk Ca Valu (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $11.36 and last traded at $11.1950, with a volume of 15069 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.0646 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th.
Inv Vk Ca Valu Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.38.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inv Vk Ca Valu
Inv Vk Ca Valu Company Profile
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
