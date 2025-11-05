Inv Vk Ca Valu (NYSE:VCV) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Inv Vk Ca Valu (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $11.36 and last traded at $11.1950, with a volume of 15069 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.0646 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th.

Inv Vk Ca Valu Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inv Vk Ca Valu

Inv Vk Ca Valu Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inv Vk Ca Valu by 9.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after buying an additional 59,189 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Inv Vk Ca Valu by 17.4% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 398,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 59,002 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Inv Vk Ca Valu by 11.3% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 284,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 28,845 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Inv Vk Ca Valu by 16.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 20,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Inv Vk Ca Valu by 77.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 75,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 32,812 shares in the last quarter. 18.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

