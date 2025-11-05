Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. Global Payments updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.600-6.666 EPS.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE:GPN traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.43. 1,543,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,664,089. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.60 and a 200 day moving average of $81.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 17.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, General Counsel Dara L. Steele-Belkin sold 2,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 30,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,318. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Caxton Associates LLP increased its stake in Global Payments by 8.6% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 2,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 329,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,429,000 after buying an additional 24,739 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 35.2% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 90,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,251,000 after buying an additional 23,608 shares during the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Global Payments by 3.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.10.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

