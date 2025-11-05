Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE) Shares Up 42.9% – Should You Buy?

Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE – Get Free Report) traded up 42.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 263,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 187% from the average session volume of 91,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Inomin Mines Stock Up 42.9%
The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.90 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 5.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04.
Inomin Mines Company Profile
Inomin Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It explores for magnesium, nickel, gold, silver, copper, chromium, cobalt, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Inovent Capital Inc Inomin Mines Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
