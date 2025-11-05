New Millennium Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

New Millennium Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 98.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 93,623 shares during the quarter. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McAdam LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 232.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 279,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,495,000 after purchasing an additional 195,640 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 9,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 316,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,674,000 after purchasing an additional 162,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $74.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.25. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $82.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

