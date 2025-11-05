Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) vs. CTGX Mining (OTCMKTS:CHCX) Financial Comparison

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) and CTGX Mining (OTCMKTS:CHCX – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Constellation Brands and CTGX Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Brands 11.88% 29.82% 10.33% CTGX Mining N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Constellation Brands and CTGX Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Brands 3 11 13 1 2.43 CTGX Mining 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Constellation Brands currently has a consensus target price of $186.44, indicating a potential upside of 44.27%. Given Constellation Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Constellation Brands is more favorable than CTGX Mining.

77.3% of Constellation Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of Constellation Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of CTGX Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Constellation Brands and CTGX Mining”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Brands $9.62 billion 2.35 -$81.40 million $6.85 18.87 CTGX Mining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CTGX Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Constellation Brands.

Risk and Volatility

Constellation Brands has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CTGX Mining has a beta of 12.32, meaning that its stock price is 1,132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Constellation Brands beats CTGX Mining on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands. It also offers wine under the Cook’s California Champagne, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Ruffino, SIMI, My Favorite Neighbor, Robert Mondavi Winery, Schrader, and The Prisoner Wine Company brands; and spirits under the Casa Noble, Copper & Kings, High West, Mi CAMPO, Nelson’s Green Brier, and SVEDKA brands. The company provides its products to wholesale distributors, retailers, on-premise locations, and state alcohol beverage control agencies. Constellation Brands, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Victor, New York.

About CTGX Mining

CTGX Mining, Inc., through its subsidiary, Sackets Harbor Brewing Company, develops, produces, and markets micro brewed beers. The company offers its products under the brand names of War of 1812 Amber Ale, Railroad Red Ale, Thousand Island Pale Ale, 1812 Amber Ale Light, and Harbor Wheat. It also develops complementary products, such Sackets Harbor Coffee and Sackets Harbor Brewing Co. Root Beer. The company was formerly known as Harbor Brewing Co., Inc. and changed its name to CTGX Mining, Inc. in November 2012. CTGX Mining, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California.

