CARV (CARV) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $23.98 Million

CARV (CARV) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. In the last seven days, CARV has traded up 22.7% against the dollar. CARV has a market cap of $23.98 million and approximately $46.89 million worth of CARV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CARV token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102,265.36 or 0.99548731 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101,766.85 or 0.99730202 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

CARV Token Profile

CARV was first traded on February 11th, 2022. CARV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 tokens. The official message board for CARV is medium.com/@carv. The official website for CARV is carv.io. CARV’s official Twitter account is @carv_official.

Buying and Selling CARV

According to CryptoCompare, “CARV (CARV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. CARV has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 295,852,930 in circulation. The last known price of CARV is 0.19318704 USD and is up 7.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $64,112,308.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://carv.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CARV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CARV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CARV using one of the exchanges listed above.

