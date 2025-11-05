Fuel Network Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $17.67 Million (FUEL)

Fuel Network (FUEL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One Fuel Network token can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fuel Network has a market capitalization of $17.67 million and $2.13 million worth of Fuel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fuel Network has traded down 15.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102,265.36 or 0.99548731 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101,766.85 or 0.99730202 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Fuel Network Token Profile

Fuel Network’s launch date was December 17th, 2024. Fuel Network’s total supply is 10,177,714,344 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,350,308,525 tokens. The official message board for Fuel Network is forum.fuel.network. Fuel Network’s official website is www.fuel.network. Fuel Network’s official Twitter account is @fuel_network.

Buying and Selling Fuel Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Fuel Network (FUEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fuel Network has a current supply of 10,177,419,910.53236508 with 6,347,300,279.84183563 in circulation. The last known price of Fuel Network is 0.00258059 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $1,865,738.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fuel.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuel Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fuel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

