New Millennium Group LLC Has $87,000 Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

New Millennium Group LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 785.7% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 66,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 58,828 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,433.6% during the second quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 6,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,238,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,504,421,000 after purchasing an additional 75,125 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,063.1% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 98,616 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 33.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 583,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $836,357,000 after purchasing an additional 147,904 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $60,874.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,309.85. This trade represents a 3.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $9,073,251.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,674.70. This trade represents a 89.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Mizuho set a $112.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised O’Reilly Automotive to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.89.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $93.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $108.71. The stock has a market cap of $79.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 206.86% and a net margin of 14.23%.The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

