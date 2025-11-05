RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,108 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.3% during the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,927,000. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.6% during the first quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $513.47.

LMT stock opened at $485.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $483.29 and a 200-day moving average of $467.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.28. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $410.11 and a one year high of $576.43.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 111.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.84 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.05%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total transaction of $3,826,183.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491.04. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

