Arcblock (ABT) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $40.65 Million

Arcblock (ABT) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. Over the last seven days, Arcblock has traded down 33.7% against the US dollar. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $40.65 million and $647.62 thousand worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock token can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000401 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock’s genesis date was February 1st, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arcblock’s official message board is www.arcblock.io/blog. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

