Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.53, Zacks reports.

NASDAQ:SYRE opened at $23.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.90. Spyre Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $40.26.

In related news, CFO Scott L. Burrows sold 18,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $299,639.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 97,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,382.44. This represents a 15.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 182.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 300.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 223,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 167,487 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 1.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 10.3% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYRE shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Spyre Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spyre Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

