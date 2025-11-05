Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.53, Zacks reports.
Spyre Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SYRE opened at $23.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.90. Spyre Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $40.26.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Scott L. Burrows sold 18,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $299,639.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 97,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,382.44. This represents a 15.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYRE shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Spyre Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spyre Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.
Spyre Therapeutics Company Profile
Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).
Five stocks we like better than Spyre Therapeutics
