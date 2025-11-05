Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU

Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 3.3% of Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,778,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 828,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,082,000 after purchasing an additional 13,709 shares during the period. SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC now owns 72,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,198 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 52,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $46.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.58 and its 200-day moving average is $42.93. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $47.17.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

