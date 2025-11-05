Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Trading Up 22.2% – Here’s Why

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 22.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 390.25 and last traded at GBX 382.20. Approximately 23,171,760 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,038% from the average daily volume of 2,036,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 312.80.

Ceres Power Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £717.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 176.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 119.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 6.48.

Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 26th. The company reported GBX (10.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ceres Power had a negative return on equity of 22.96% and a negative net margin of 101.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ceres Power Holdings plc will post -12.4426979 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ceres Power Company Profile

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

Featured Stories

