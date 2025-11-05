BitTorrent-New Trading Down 14.5% This Week (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $419.27 million and approximately $23.38 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 986,061,142,857,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 986,061,142,857,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000043 USD and is down -4.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 205 active market(s) with $24,490,700.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

