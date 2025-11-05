Wealthspring Capital LLC Makes New $5.29 Million Investment in WEN Acquisition Corp $WENNU

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEN Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:WENNU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,000. WEN Acquisition comprises about 1.4% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEN Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEN Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of WEN Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEN Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

WEN Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of WENNU opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. WEN Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $11.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.53.

WEN Acquisition Company Profile

We are a blank check company incorporated on January 13, 2025 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

