Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $6.58 Million Stock Holdings in SIM Acquisition Corp. I $SIMA

Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SIM Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SIMA – Free Report) by 131.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 631,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,526 shares during the period. SIM Acquisition Corp. I makes up approximately 1.8% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in SIM Acquisition Corp. I were worth $6,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SIM Acquisition Corp. I by 73.1% during the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of SIM Acquisition Corp. I by 399.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 95,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SIM Acquisition Corp. I by 14.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 706,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 87,845 shares in the last quarter.

SIM Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average is $10.43. SIM Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $10.64.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of SIM Acquisition Corp. I in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SIM Acquisition Corp. I presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

SIM Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company primary focus on the healthcare industry. SIM Acquisition Corp.

