SNS Financial Group LLC Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIG. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 331,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,780,000 after buying an additional 11,236 shares during the last quarter. Arrowroot Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,220,000. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 58,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $215.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.32. The stock has a market cap of $97.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $220.49.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.