First Trust Capital Strength ETF $FTCS Shares Acquired by Atlas Wealth LLC

Atlas Wealth LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,134 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up about 2.0% of Atlas Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Atlas Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. BankPlus Trust Department increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 145.1% during the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 64.6% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of FTCS opened at $91.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.43. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $80.65 and a 12-month high of $94.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.80.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2527 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.