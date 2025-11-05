VanEck BDC Income ETF $BIZD Shares Purchased by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,601 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIZD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,797,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,891,000 after buying an additional 324,618 shares during the period. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC now owns 999,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,268,000 after acquiring an additional 133,636 shares during the last quarter. Haven Private LLC increased its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 618,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after purchasing an additional 19,309 shares during the period. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 40.1% during the first quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 474,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 135,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 790.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 471,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 418,356 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF stock opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.82.

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

