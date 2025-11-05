Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Takes $396,000 Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI set a $265.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $298.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $262.00.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $244.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $256.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $70.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.66 and a twelve month high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 93.26% and a net margin of 19.05%.The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.46%.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total value of $1,803,074.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,035.12. This trade represents a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

