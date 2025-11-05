FWG Holdings LLC Has $797,000 Holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

FWG Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. FWG Holdings LLC’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Transdigm Group by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its position in Transdigm Group by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 34 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,290.67 on Wednesday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1,183.60 and a 52 week high of $1,623.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,304.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,406.36. The company has a market capitalization of $72.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Transdigm Group Increases Dividend

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.75 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $90.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,480.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Transdigm Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,750.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,564.56.

Insider Activity at Transdigm Group

In other Transdigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.07, for a total transaction of $3,828,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,852. This represents a 45.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Stein sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.00, for a total transaction of $952,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $11,094,880. This trade represents a 7.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 22,802 shares of company stock valued at $29,917,993 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Transdigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

