Lloyds Banking Group PLC $LYG Shares Sold by Blue Barn Wealth LLC

Blue Barn Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 60.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,132 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 123,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 27.2% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth about $57,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 25,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

LYG stock opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $4.76.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 18.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

