206,928 Shares in FG Merger II Corp. $FGMC Purchased by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FG Merger II Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 206,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned 0.08% of FG Merger II as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FGMC. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FG Merger II during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FG Merger II during the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FG Merger II during the first quarter worth approximately $977,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FG Merger II during the first quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FG Merger II during the first quarter worth approximately $2,874,000.

FG Merger II Stock Performance

Shares of FGMC stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.01 million and a P/E ratio of 1,002.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89. FG Merger II Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of FG Merger II in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

FG Merger II Profile

FG Merger II Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on September 20, 2023 and is headquartered in Itasca, IL.

