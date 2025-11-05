Claro Advisors LLC Acquires 7,032 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG

Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 56.9% during the second quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 12,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter worth $260,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,464,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,378,000 after purchasing an additional 61,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter worth $5,003,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG opened at $59.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.35 and its 200-day moving average is $53.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $39.50 and a twelve month high of $60.63.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

