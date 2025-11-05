Blue Barn Wealth LLC Takes $218,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWP. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 142.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 7,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $138.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.57. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $99.85 and a 1 year high of $145.60.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

