Claro Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Claro Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,782 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,006 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 548,051 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $51,133,000 after buying an additional 183,085 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 805.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102,706 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after buying an additional 91,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 759,077 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $70,822,000 after buying an additional 226,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $290,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 172,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,074,678. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.48, for a total value of $15,072,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 982,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,726,021.12. This represents a 13.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 604,946 shares of company stock worth $58,950,116 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.56.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 4.8%

UBER stock opened at $94.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.93. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $197.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.46.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $2.44. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

