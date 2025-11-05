Head-To-Head Review: Brenmiller Energy (BNRG) & The Competition

Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) is one of 75 public companies in the “Other Alt Energy” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Brenmiller Energy to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Brenmiller Energy and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Brenmiller Energy alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brenmiller Energy 1 0 0 0 1.00 Brenmiller Energy Competitors 426 1179 1827 80 2.44

As a group, “Other Alt Energy” companies have a potential upside of 5.95%. Given Brenmiller Energy’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brenmiller Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

13.2% of Brenmiller Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of shares of all “Other Alt Energy” companies are owned by institutional investors. 38.1% of Brenmiller Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of shares of all “Other Alt Energy” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Brenmiller Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brenmiller Energy N/A N/A N/A Brenmiller Energy Competitors -27.37% -21.31% -3.67%

Risk and Volatility

Brenmiller Energy has a beta of -1.21, indicating that its share price is 221% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brenmiller Energy’s peers have a beta of -76.00, indicating that their average share price is 7,700% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brenmiller Energy and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Brenmiller Energy $387,000.00 -$6.77 million -0.04 Brenmiller Energy Competitors $20.63 billion $321.02 million -4.29

Brenmiller Energy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Brenmiller Energy. Brenmiller Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Brenmiller Energy peers beat Brenmiller Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Brenmiller Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. develops, produces, markets, and sells thermal energy storage (TES) systems based on its proprietary technology that enables renewable integration, increases energy efficiency, and reduces carbon emissions. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines. It markets its proprietary TES systems under the bGen name. The company was formerly known as Brenmiller Energy Consulting Ltd. and changed its name to Brenmiller Energy Ltd. in 2017. Brenmiller Energy Ltd was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Brenmiller Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenmiller Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.